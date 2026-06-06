Tiger Logistics retains IVR A- rating; outlook revised to Negative by Infomerics

Tiger Logistics (India) said Infomerics Valuation and Rating has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating at IVR A- and short-term rating at IVR A2+ for bank facilities aggregating Rs 45 crore.

The rating agency has revised the outlook on the company to Negative from Stable, citing profitability pressures and working capital challenges amid global trade disruptions and volatility in the logistics sector.

According to the company, container volumes handled during FY26 rose 34.5% year-on-year to 92,614 TEUs from 68,858 TEUs in FY25. Total operating income increased 6.8% to Rs 573 crore during the year.

The company said the rating reaffirmation reflects its market position, diversified service portfolio, asset-light business model and management experience. Infomerics also noted the company's presence across ocean and air freight forwarding, customs clearance, project logistics, warehousing and supply chain solutions.

Tiger Logistics stated that global logistics markets remained volatile during FY26 due to geopolitical tensions, supply chain rerouting and competitive pricing pressures. Despite these factors, the company reported higher cargo volumes and maintained moderate leverage and liquidity levels.

The company said it has undertaken measures aimed at improving profitability and working capital efficiency.

Tiger Logistics expects future growth to be supported by rising demand from sectors such as renewable energy, automotive, electronics and pharmaceuticals, along with expansion into new international markets and a stronger focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Tiger Logistics provides international logistics and supply chain services, including freight forwarding, customs clearance, transportation and project logistics.

On a standalone basis, Tiger Logistics (India)'s net profit declined 65.53% to Rs 2.22 crore while net sales rose 41.97% to Rs 162.55 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) fell 1.72% to settle at Rs 35.99 on 27 May 2026.

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