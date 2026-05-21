Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 151.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.09% to Rs 14.02 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 151.63% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.09% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.43% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.67% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

14.026.3730.4321.1849.0018.5227.6717.335.742.4313.698.535.742.4313.688.523.851.539.626.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News