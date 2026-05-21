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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 151.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 151.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 120.09% to Rs 14.02 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 151.63% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.09% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.43% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.67% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.026.37 120 30.4321.18 44 OPM %49.0018.52 -27.6717.33 - PBDT5.742.43 136 13.698.53 60 PBT5.742.43 136 13.688.52 61 NP3.851.53 152 9.626.27 53

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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