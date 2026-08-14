Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 95.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 95.48% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.498.0649.1522.705.773.155.773.154.322.21

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