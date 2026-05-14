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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries arm receives govt. approval to commence production of its expanded facility

Tilaknagar Industries arm receives govt. approval to commence production of its expanded facility

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) announced that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Prag Distillery (Prag), has received the requisite approvals from Andhra Pradesh Government to commence production at its expanded facility with immediate effect.

With this expansion, the bottling capacity at Prag will increase from 6 lakh cases per annum to 36 lakh cases per annum, marking a six-fold increase. Last year, the Board of Directors of TI had approved an investment of Rs 59 crore, including the licence fees and interest payments of nearly Rs 34 crore for expansion at Prag. TI has since concluded the capital expenditure to expand the capacity and the associated infrastructure at Prag. The enhanced capacity at Prag would be able to meet nearly 50 per cent of TI's volume requirements in Andhra Pradesh.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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