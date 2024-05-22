Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore
Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 46.79% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.93% to Rs 138.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 1393.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1164.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales358.78357.45 0 1393.951164.36 20 OPM %13.4412.16 -13.3011.78 - PBDT47.3640.60 17 172.84104.50 65 PBT39.5232.68 21 140.9572.15 95 NP31.4559.10 -47 138.01149.90 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon