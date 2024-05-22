Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.93% to Rs 138.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 1393.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1164.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 46.79% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.