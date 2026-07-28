Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 64.31% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1046.03409.1416.1523.09107.1095.9161.6188.6231.5988.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News