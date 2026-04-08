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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries recognized among Asia's Best Companies 2026

Tilaknagar Industries recognized among Asia's Best Companies 2026

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) has been recognized among Asia's Best Companies 2026 by FinanceAsia. The recognition reflects the company's strong management practices, sustained performance, industry leadership and its continued commitment to excellence.

TI secured a Bronze Medal in the Best Managed Company in India category and a Silver Medal in the Best Managed Company in India (Consumer Staples) category, placing it among the top-performing companies in the country.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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