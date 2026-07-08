Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26

Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Sells 3.4 million cases

Tilaknagar Industries announced record sales performance for the month of June 2026, achieving its highest-ever monthly sales volumes driven by strong performance by both, Imperial Blue Whisky and Mansion House Brandy.

The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2026, with combined business volumes at 3.4 million cases. The combined business had also crossed 3 million cases in May 2026, with Imperial Blue Whisky crossing 2 million cases in each of these months, reflecting sustained consumer demand and top-of-the-line execution capabilities post minor disruptions in April.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aequs hits record high after brokerages initiate coverage

Aequs hits record high after brokerages initiate coverage

Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

Jayant Infratech bags Rs 13 crore railway electrification contract from West Central Railway

Jayant Infratech bags Rs 13 crore railway electrification contract from West Central Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance