Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26

Sells 3.4 million cases

Tilaknagar Industries announced record sales performance for the month of June 2026, achieving its highest-ever monthly sales volumes driven by strong performance by both, Imperial Blue Whisky and Mansion House Brandy.

The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2026, with combined business volumes at 3.4 million cases. The combined business had also crossed 3 million cases in May 2026, with Imperial Blue Whisky crossing 2 million cases in each of these months, reflecting sustained consumer demand and top-of-the-line execution capabilities post minor disruptions in April.