Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26
Sells 3.4 million cases
Tilaknagar Industries announced record sales performance for the month of June 2026, achieving its highest-ever monthly sales volumes driven by strong performance by both, Imperial Blue Whisky and Mansion House Brandy.
The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2026, with combined business volumes at 3.4 million cases. The combined business had also crossed 3 million cases in May 2026, with Imperial Blue Whisky crossing 2 million cases in each of these months, reflecting sustained consumer demand and top-of-the-line execution capabilities post minor disruptions in April.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST