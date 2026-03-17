Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast bags Rs 116-cr order for Type IV CNG cylinders

Time Technoplast bags Rs 116-cr order for Type IV CNG cylinders

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Time Technoplast said that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 115.56 crore from a well-established PSU for the supply of Type IV cylinders - Mobile Storage Cascades - for CNG and CGD networks.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, covers the supply of Type IV CNG cylinders designed for mobile storage applications. The order is to be executed within one year.

Time Technoplast confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract is not considered a related party transaction.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 34.10% to Rs 51.04 crore while net sales rose 13.06% to Rs 689.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Time Technoplast rose 0.53% to Rs 161.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fractal launches LLM Studio powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Fractal launches LLM Studio powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Indices trade with minor cuts; VIX drops over 5%

Indices trade with minor cuts; VIX drops over 5%

Nifty below 23,400 level; metal shares shine

Nifty below 23,400 level; metal shares shine

SEBI flags decline in registered investment advisers

SEBI flags decline in registered investment advisers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookWorkplace Health CrisisGold and Silver Rate todayBGMI UpdatesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis