Time Technoplast posts over 20% YoY rise in Q4 PAT
Time Technoplast has reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.84 crore on a 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,676.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Total expenditure increased by 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,500.27 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 181.29 crore, up by 21% from Rs 149.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Total tax outgor the period under review was Rs 46.98 crore, up 24.1% YoY.
For FY26, Time Technoplast has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 468.72 crore (up 20.8% YoY) and Rs 6,105.20 crore (up 11.9% YoY), respectively.
Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.
The scrip had added 1.44% to end at Rs 179.95 on the BSE on Wednesday.
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST