Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast posts over 20% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Time Technoplast posts over 20% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Time Technoplast has reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.84 crore on a 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,676.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenditure increased by 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,500.27 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 181.29 crore, up by 21% from Rs 149.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Total tax outgor the period under review was Rs 46.98 crore, up 24.1% YoY.

For FY26, Time Technoplast has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 468.72 crore (up 20.8% YoY) and Rs 6,105.20 crore (up 11.9% YoY), respectively.

 

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

The scrip had added 1.44% to end at Rs 179.95 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Singer India records nearly 46% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Singer India records nearly 46% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow

Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Enfield launches its iconic motorcycle 'Bullet 650cc' in India

Royal Enfield launches its iconic motorcycle 'Bullet 650cc' in India

Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table