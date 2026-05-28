Time Technoplast standalone net profit rises 27.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 808.59 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 27.94% to Rs 64.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 808.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.09% to Rs 218.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 2880.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2662.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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