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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast wins order of Rs 87.53 cr

Time Technoplast wins order of Rs 87.53 cr

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

For supply of Type IV Composite CNG Mobile Storage Cascades

Time Technoplast has received an order from a well-established Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), a JV of TWO MAHARATNA PSUs, for the supply of Type IV Composite CNG Mobile Storage Cascades valued at approximately Rs. 87.53 crore.

The order is for deployment across its CNG and City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, supporting the expansion of natural gas infrastructure for transport and industrial use in the state.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 5:52 PM IST