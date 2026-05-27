Timex Group India climbs after Q4 PAT zooms 196% YoY

Timex Group India surged 10.72% to Rs 414.20 after the watchmaker reported a blockbuster set of Q4 FY26 numbers.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 195.89% YoY and 754.38% QoQ to Rs 27.34 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 73.69% YoY and 55.99% QoQ to Rs 235.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 40.40 crore in Q4 FY26, up 167% YoY. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 17.1% from 11.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

PBT stood at Rs 36.58 crore in Q4 FY26, up 662.08% vs Q3 and 180.52% vs Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, total expenditure rose 62.71% YoY to Rs 196.93 crore. Raw material costs climbed 81.36% YoY to Rs 92.04 crore, while employee expenses increased 12.23% YoY to Rs 14.77 crore. Interest costs rose 17.60% YoY to Rs 1.47 crore and depreciation expenses edged up 7.59% YoY to Rs 0.85 crore.

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, net sales surged 48.41% to Rs 798.59 crore from Rs 538.10 crore in FY25. Profit before tax jumped 138.34% to Rs 101.94 crore, while PAT soared 152.29% to Rs 79.27 crore.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 116 crore for FY26, up 133.4% compared with Rs 49.7 crore in the previous year, while EBITDA margin expanded to 14.5% from 9.2%.

During the quarter, the company recognised an additional provision of Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 5.31 crore for FY26 related to the implementation of the four Labour Codes notified by the Government of India. Considering the regulatory-driven and non-recurring nature of the impact, the company classified the expense as an exceptional item.

Operating cash flow turned sharply positive at Rs 90.99 crore in FY26 compared with an outflow of Rs 3.15 crore in FY25.

The company said e-commerce continued its strong upward trajectory with 158% growth YoY, supported by expansion across leading marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Trade channel sales grew 52%, while the retail channel recorded a 112% increase during the quarter.

Among brands, Timex posted 89% growth, Guess grew 108%, while Versace clocked 100% expansion during the period. Other brands in the portfolio also reported strong double-digit growth.

Managing director Deepak Chhabra said the company has fundamentally reshaped the business over the past four years and continues to witness strong traction across fashion and luxury watch segments. He added that Timex Group India remains focused on portfolio expansion, manufacturing scale-up and strengthening consumer relevance through innovation and design.

Timex Group India designs, manufactures and markets watches across brands including Timex, Versace, Guess, Aston Martin, Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica and adidas. The company has presence across more than 5,000 offline trade stores, key online marketplaces and over 40 franchise stores under the Just Watches and Timex World formats.

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