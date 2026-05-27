Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 195.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 73.69% to Rs 235.20 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 195.89% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.69% to Rs 235.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.10% to Rs 75.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.41% to Rs 798.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales235.20135.41 74 798.59538.10 48 OPM %17.1610.62 -14.298.91 - PBDT39.5313.83 186 110.6546.07 140 PBT38.6813.04 197 107.2542.77 151 NP27.349.24 196 75.4431.42 140
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST