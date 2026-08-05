Timken India consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 943.32 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 10.36% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 943.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 822.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.943.32822.1818.8317.87187.60156.98156.25136.09119.66108.43

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