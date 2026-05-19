Timken India posts nearly 17% decline in Q4 PAT

Timken India has reported 16.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.31 crore despite a 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,089.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 848.05 crore, up 15% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 212.03 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 2.8% from Rs 206.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

Current tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 49.77 crore, up 217% YoY. deferred tax charge was Rs 3.96 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 0.21 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 414.89 crore (down 10.2% YoY) and Rs 3,478.03 crore (up 21.3% YoY), respectively.

Timken India is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of anti-friction bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for the customer base across different sectors. It also provided maintenance contracts and refurbishment services and industrial services.

The scrip advanced 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 3456.75 on the BSE.

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