Timken India receives four BIS licenses for its bearings

Timken India has been awarded four Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licenses for its bearings.

Key highlights:

The Company has received four BIS licenses for bearing products.

The Company has received BIS License for Cylindrical Roller Bearing (CRB) Roller production at its Bharuch (new) plant.

The Company has received BIS License for CRB production at its Bharuch (new) plant.

The Company has received BIS License for TRB (Tapered Roller Bearing) Roller production at its Bharuch (new) and Jamshedpur plant.