Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 41.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.64% to Rs 156.95 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 41.52% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.64% to Rs 156.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.28% to Rs 52.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 545.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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