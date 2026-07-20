Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 75.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 156.18 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 75.21% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.156.18130.2721.7115.9631.8118.4827.5015.6320.5711.74

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