Tips Music climbs after Q4 PAT soars 93% YoY to Rs 59 cr
Tips Music jumped 4.30% to Rs 622.85 after the company's standalone net profit surged 92.91% to Rs 59.05 crore on 32.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 103.93 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) soared 93.75% YoY to Rs 80.04 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 76.9 crore, registering the growth of 106% compared with Rs 37.3 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 74% in Q4 FY26 as against 47.5% in Q4 FY25.
During Q4 FY26, the company released 66 songs, comprising of 47 film songs and 19 non-film songs.
On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 30.13% to Rs 216.74 crore on 20.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 375.51 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Kumar Taurani chairman & managing director said, In Q4FY26, the company has continued to deliver strong growth, with revenue of Rs 103.9 crore, making y-o-y growth of 32%, while PAT increased by 93% to Rs 59 crore compared to Q4FY25. The growth was driven by good performance across both digital and non-digital segments. I am also delighted to share that FY26 marks another year in which we surpassed our stated commitments. Against our guidance of 20% growth in both revenue and PAT, we closed the year with revenue growth of 21% and PAT growth of 30%. During the year, we distributed a total dividend payout of Rs 166 crore.
Founded in 1988 by Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music is one of India's leading publicly-listed music companies. The company is engaged in the business of creation, acquisition and monetization of audio-video music content, in India and overseas, through digital licensing on various medium.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST