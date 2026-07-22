Tips Music defers decision on share buyback until next board meeting
The board of Tips Music at its meeting held on 22 July 2026 has decided to defer the proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The said proposal will be considered and approved at the meeting of the board of directors of the Company which is scheduled to be held on 05 August 2026.
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST