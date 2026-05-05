Tips Music Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 639.65, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 639.65, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.Tips Music Ltd has gained around 22.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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