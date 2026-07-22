Tips Music slides after Q1 PAT drops 26% QoQ to Rs 44 crore

Tips Music fell 8.41% to Rs 651.95 after the company reported a 26% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 43.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 59.06 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 2.48% QoQ to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, standalone net profit declined 4.66%, while revenue from operations increased 20.93% during the quarter.

EBITDA declined 5% year-on-year to Rs 53.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 56.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 50.3% from 64.2% a year earlier.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 27.17% QoQ and 5.24% YoY.

During the quarter, the company released 73 songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Among the notable releases, "Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main" received strong audience response. Its YouTube subscriber base increased to 158.3 million.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director, said, In Q1 FY27, the companys revenue increased 21% over last year to reach Rs 106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the company has called for a separate board meeting to consider the buyback of shares.

Meanwhile, the company's board has deferred the proposal to consider a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. The proposal will now be taken up at the board meeting scheduled for 5 August 2026.

Founded in 1988 by Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music is one of India's leading publicly listed music companies. The company is engaged in the business of creation, acquisition and monetization of audio-video music content in India and overseas through digital licensing on various medium.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News