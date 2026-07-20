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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music soars as board to mull share buyback on 22 July

Tips Music soars as board to mull share buyback on 22 July

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Tips Music surged 7.33% to Rs 718.05 after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for 22 July 2026.

The board will also consider and approve Q1 FY27 financial results at the same meeting.

As of June 2026, the company's promoters held a 64.15% stake in Tips Music.

Tips Music is engaged in the business of creation, acquisition and monetization of audio-video music content, in India and overseas, through digital licensing on various medium.

The companys standalone net profit surged 92.91% to Rs 59.05 crore on 32.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 103.93 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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