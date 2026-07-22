Tips Music tumbles after weak Q1 earnings; board defers buyback proposal
Tips Music slipped 12.68% to Rs 624.85 after the company reported weak earnings for the first quarter of FY27 and deferred its proposal to consider a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.The company said the buyback proposal will now be considered at the meeting of its board of directors scheduled for 5 August 2026.
For the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), standalone net profit declined 26% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43.70 crore from Rs 59.06 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 2.48% QoQ to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
On a year-on-year basis, standalone net profit declined 4.66%, while revenue from operations increased 20.93% during the quarter.
EBITDA declined 5% year-on-year to Rs 53.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 56.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 50.3% from 64.2% a year earlier.
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Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 27.17% QoQ and 5.24% YoY.
During the quarter, the company released 73 songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Among the notable releases, "Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main" received strong audience response. Its YouTube subscriber base increased to 158.3 million.
Kumar Taurani chairman & managing director said, In Q1 FY27, the companys revenue increased 21% over last year to reach Rs 106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the company has called for a separate Board meeting to consider buy-back of shares.
Founded in 1988 by Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music is one of India's leading publicly-listed music companies. The company is engaged in the business of creation, acquisition and monetization of audio-video music content, in India and overseas, through digital licensing on various medium.
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST