Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.81% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease declined 5.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.81% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.430.8455.8158.330.520.550.520.550.520.55

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