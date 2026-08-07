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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 111.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 111.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 45.83% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 111.45% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.5910.32 -46 OPM %116.8246.03 -PBDT4.722.22 113 PBT4.722.22 113 NP3.511.66 111

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST