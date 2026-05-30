Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 17.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 24.38 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 17.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 24.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.28% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 95.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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