Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 79.46 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 8.15% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 79.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.14% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.90% to Rs 216.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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