Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 91.63 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 51.85% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 91.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.6392.235.727.332.923.911.031.720.781.62

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