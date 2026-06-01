Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 89.86 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals rose 58.44% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 89.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.21% to Rs 6.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 363.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 386.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

89.8697.50363.26386.228.693.826.826.405.634.8117.2518.033.502.978.8210.172.441.546.467.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News