Titagarh Naval Systems receives in-principle approval for brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal

Under Shipbuilding Development Scheme

Titagarh Naval Systems (TNSL) has received In-Principle Approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for its brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal, under the Government of India's Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).

The Government of India has been actively promoting the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem through focused initiatives such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). This policy momentum, further reinforced through recent Union Budget priorities, reflects a strong and positive approach towards strengthening India's shipbuilding capabilities, enhancing infrastructure, supporting defence and commercial vessel construction, and positioning Indian shipyards to compete effectively at a global level.

In line with these national initiatives, Titagarh's proposed brownfield expansion at Falta represents a significant step toward strengthening India's shipbuilding and maritime manufacturing capabilities. The project has received approval based on the recommendations of the 3rd Inter-Ministerial Governing Board of the National Shipbuilding Mission, reflecting strong inter-ministerial support for the development of world-class shipbuilding infrastructure in India.

The total project cost for the brownfield expansion at Falta will be approximately Rs 610 crore. Under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, the Government will extend capital assistance of around Rs 129 crore towards eligible plant and machinery, subject to compliance with the applicable scheme guidelines.