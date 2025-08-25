Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail bags LoA worth Rs 91 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works

Titagarh Rail bags LoA worth Rs 91 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 91.12 crore order for the shell assembly for locomotives from the Banaras Locomotive Works.

In an exchange filing dated 23 August 2025, the company announced that it has secured an order for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives, with execution expected by 31 August 2026.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 91.12 crore. The company clarified that the awarding entity has no links to the promoter, promoter group, or group companies, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction. It has also been confirmed that the transaction was carried out on an arms length basis.

 

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sell of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipments & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export market.

The company had reported 53.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.94 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 67.01 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 24.77% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.37% to Rs 861.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

