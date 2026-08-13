Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 70.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 765.07 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 70.38% to Rs 52.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 765.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 679.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.765.07679.3012.339.4385.8457.8870.8845.9652.5830.86

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