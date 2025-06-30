Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

Titagarh Rail Systems advanced 1.91% to Rs 953.90 after the firm's consortium with its associate company, Titagarh Firema S.p.A, has received additional supply order for Pune Metro Rail Project from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).The order includes supply of 12 additional trainsets as quantity variation under clause A.6 of contract, which covers the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of passenger rolling stock (electrical multiple units) and training of personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project.
The order is valued at Rs 430.53 crore and execution is scheduled to be completed within 30 months.
Previously, on 19 August 2019, the consortium had emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender issued by MMRC and was awarded a contract to supply 102 metro coaches for the same project.
Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) manufactures wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.
The company reported 18.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 78.95 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 4.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,005.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
