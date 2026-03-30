Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 226-cr Wagon order from JSW Port Logistics

Titagarh Rail Systems announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 226.35 crore from JSW Port Logistics for the manufacture and supply of 720 wagons.

The order involves producing wagons as per mutually agreed technical specifications. According to the LOI, the contract is expected to be executed within six months from the commencement of work, subject to the final purchase order and agreement.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

Titagarh Rail Systems is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight waggons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export markets.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip declined 1.24% to Rs 588.70 on the BSE.

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