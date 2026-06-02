Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 66.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.84% to Rs 48.83 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 66.17% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.83% to Rs 29.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 206.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.8335.17 39 206.19156.45 32 OPM %19.8912.99 -18.7216.25 - PBDT11.585.87 97 43.1028.54 51 PBT10.285.03 104 38.1724.37 57 NP6.734.05 66 29.8921.53 39
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST