Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 66.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.84% to Rs 48.83 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 66.17% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.83% to Rs 29.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 206.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

48.8335.17206.19156.4519.8912.9918.7216.2511.585.8743.1028.5410.285.0338.1724.376.734.0529.8921.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News