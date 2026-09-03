Titan Biotech spurts after board approves 1:4 bonus issue

Titan Biotech jumped 4.86% to Rs 435 after the company's board approved a 1:4 bonus issue, subject to shareholders' approval.

Under the proposed issue, shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every four existing shares held on the record date, which will be announced later.

The bonus issue will increase the company's paid-up equity share capital from Rs 8.26 crore to Rs 10.33 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

As of 31 March 2026, Titan Biotech had free reserves and/or share premium of Rs 162.58 crore, based on its audited financial statements.

The company expects to credit or dispatch the bonus shares within two months of the board's approval, or by 3 November 2026, subject to necessary approvals.

Titan Biotech will hold its 34th Annual General Meeting on 29 September 2026. The company has fixed 22 September 2026 as the record date for the final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for FY26.

Titan Biotech is a manufacturers and exporters of the biological products used in the field of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food & beverages, biotechnology & fermentation, cosmetic, veterinary & animal feed, agriculture industries, microbiology culture media & plant tissue culture media etc.

On a consolidated basis, Titan Biotech's net profit rose 58.31% to Rs 10.86 crore while net sales rose 27.25% to Rs 59.17 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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