Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchNepal FloodsSolar Industries ShareAdani Power StocksNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Biotech spurts after board approves 1:4 bonus issue

Titan Biotech spurts after board approves 1:4 bonus issue

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Titan Biotech jumped 4.86% to Rs 435 after the company's board approved a 1:4 bonus issue, subject to shareholders' approval.

Under the proposed issue, shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every four existing shares held on the record date, which will be announced later.

The bonus issue will increase the company's paid-up equity share capital from Rs 8.26 crore to Rs 10.33 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

As of 31 March 2026, Titan Biotech had free reserves and/or share premium of Rs 162.58 crore, based on its audited financial statements.

The company expects to credit or dispatch the bonus shares within two months of the board's approval, or by 3 November 2026, subject to necessary approvals.

 

Titan Biotech will hold its 34th Annual General Meeting on 29 September 2026. The company has fixed 22 September 2026 as the record date for the final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for FY26.

Also Read

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Housing inflation: Home prices jump 59%, construction costs rise 34%

Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements

Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex erases gain; Nifty below 23,900; IT, auto & FMCG shares weigh

Sashidhar Jagdishan during the listing ceremony for HDB Financial Services Ltd. at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai in 2025

CEO's refusal to overhaul fueled surprise HDFC Bank leadership shakeup

JNV Class 11 admission 2027-28

JNV Class 11 admission 2027-28 registration starts for lateral entry

Titan Biotech is a manufacturers and exporters of the biological products used in the field of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food & beverages, biotechnology & fermentation, cosmetic, veterinary & animal feed, agriculture industries, microbiology culture media & plant tissue culture media etc.

On a consolidated basis, Titan Biotech's net profit rose 58.31% to Rs 10.86 crore while net sales rose 27.25% to Rs 59.17 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dollar pullback, higher than expected Eurozone PPI keeps EUR/USD supported above $1.16 mark

Dollar pullback, higher than expected Eurozone PPI keeps EUR/USD supported above $1.16 mark

Capri Global Capital receives ratings action from Moody's

Capri Global Capital receives ratings action from Moody's

Shadowfax Technologies launches Channel Partner Program

Shadowfax Technologies launches Channel Partner Program

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST