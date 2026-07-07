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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company gains after Q1 consumer business grows 41%, adds 77 stores

Titan Company gains after Q1 consumer business grows 41%, adds 77 stores

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Titan Company rose 2.60% to Rs 4,600.80 after the company reported a 41% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consumer businesses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The growth was driven by strong demand across its jewellery business and continued momentum in watches and eyewear.

The company added a net 77 stores during the quarter, taking its consolidated retail network to 3,680 stores as of June 2026.

The domestic business grew 37% YoY, led by a 39% rise in the jewellery segment. The jewellery portfolio benefited from healthy festive demand and Akshaya Tritiya sales. Relatively stable gold prices helped drive early double-digit buyer growth, while average ticket sizes increased in the high double digits. Plain gold and studded jewellery categories each recorded growth in the mid-thirties, while gold coin sales continued to witness strong double-digit investment-led demand.

 

Within jewellery, the combined Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon brands registered 39% growth, while CaratLane delivered 42% growth. During the quarter, Titan added 33 jewellery stores, including 22 stores under Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon, and 11 CaratLane outlets, taking the total jewellery network to 1,227 stores.

The watches business grew 23% YoY, supported by premiumisation trends in analogue watches, although the smartwatches segment declined in the low teens. Titan added 34 watch stores during the quarter, taking the total network to 1,345 stores.

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The EyeCare business also posted 23% growth, driven by broad-based demand across owned and international brands, supported by premiumisation and marketing initiatives. The company opened seven EyeCare stores during the quarter, taking the network to 847 stores.

Titan's emerging businesses grew 19% YoY, with fragrances registering mid-teen growth, women's bags recording strong double-digit growth and Taneira posting low single-digit growth. The company added two stores in the segment, taking the total to 98.

International operations more than doubled, with revenue rising 128% YoY. The combined jewellery businesses of Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane recorded strong traction in North America and encouraging double-digit growth in the GCC region. The company added one international store during the quarter, taking the overseas network to 163 stores. Titan said the Damas business continued its gradual recovery despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Titan is India's leading lifestyle company. It has established leading positions in the jewellery, watches and eyecare categories. It has also diversified into wearables, indian dress wear and fragrances & fashion accessories.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.36% to Rs 1,179 crore on 48.28% rise in revenue from sale of products/services to Rs 20,607 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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