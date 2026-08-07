Titan Company reports 63% jump in Q1 PAT

Jewellery demand powers robust quarterly earnings

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit after tax increased 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 29.3% YoY to Rs 21,502 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,429 crore in Q1 FY27, up 64.1% YoY. PBT margin expanded to 11.7% from 10.0% a year ago. Adjusting for the impact of the increase in customs duty on gold, profit before tax grew 37% YoY, according to the company.

EBITDA increased 56.9% YoY to Rs 3,036 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 154 basis points to 14.6%.

On the cost front, cost of goods sold increased 24.5% YoY to Rs 15,949 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 36.0% YoY to Rs 804 crore. Advertising expenses increased 32.9% YoY to Rs 436 crore, while other expenses climbed 32.6% YoY to Rs 1,277 crore. Finance costs rose 30.3% YoY to Rs 353 crore, while depreciation increased 39.1% YoY to Rs 256 crore.

The jewellery business grew 43% YoY to Rs 18,253 crore (excluding bullion and DigiGold sales), supported by healthy festive demand, Akshaya Tritiya sales and strong customer response to exchange programmes. The watches business grew 21% YoY to Rs 1,543 crore, while the EyeCare segment also recorded 21% YoY growth to Rs 289 crore, driven by healthy demand and premiumisation.

During the quarter, Titan showcased its high-end watchmaking capabilities at the Watches & Wonders exhibition in Geneva and launched new products, including the Nebula Genesis 'Starburst' and Zero Hour diver's collection. Tanishq also expanded its portfolio with the launch of 'Hues', a collection of natural coloured gemstone jewellery crafted in 18-karat gold.

Managing director Ajoy Chawla said Titan delivered a strong start to FY27 with its consumer businesses recording 40% YoY growth, driven by innovation, design-led premium offerings and strong execution across jewellery, watches, eyecare and emerging businesses. He added that the company successfully navigated volatile gold prices, changes in customs duty and geopolitical challenges while remaining focused on brand investments, customer engagement and disciplined execution to sustain long-term growth.

Titan Company is a leading lifestyle company and a joint venture between the Tata Group and TIDCO. Established in 1987, it operates across jewellery, watches, eyewear and other lifestyle categories through brands such as Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye+, Skinn, Taneira, Irth and beYon, and is known for pioneering organised retail and premium consumer brands in India.

Shares of Titan Company fell 1.14% to settle at Rs 4,941 today, 7 August 2026.

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