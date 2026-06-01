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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 97.87% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.01% to Rs 12.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.80% to Rs 5.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.812.66 6 5.9610.42 -43 OPM %21.00-5.64 -20.3014.11 - PBDT0.58-0.14 LP 1.161.51 -23 PBT0.57-0.14 LP 1.141.51 -25 NP2.791.41 98 12.4610.47 19

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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