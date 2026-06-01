Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 97.87% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.01% to Rs 12.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.80% to Rs 5.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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