Titan shines as jewellery surge fuels stellar Q4 growth

Titan Company surged 4.31% to Rs 4,413 after the company reported a robust 46% year-on-year growth across its consumer businesses in Q4 FY26.

The growth was driven by strong traction in jewellery and steady momentum across segments. The company added a net 47 stores during the quarter, taking its total retail network to 3,603 stores.

The jewellery business emerged as the standout performer, delivering around 46% YoY growth. Secondary (consumer) sales rose about 52%, led by strong traction in Tanishq and supported by Mia. Despite a sharp rise in gold prices, the business recorded high single-digit buyer growth during the quarter, recovering from nearly flat trends seen in the previous three quarters of FY26. Higher average ticket sizes further boosted overall revenue.

Category-wise, studded jewellery posted growth in the early thirties, plain gold jewellery expanded in the mid-thirties, while coin sales nearly tripled compared to Q4 FY25. Like-to-like secondary sales across jewellery formats rose 48% YoY.

Titan added 27 jewellery stores in India during the quarter, including 8 Tanishq stores, 14 Mia outlets and 5 CaratLane stores.

The watches division reported about 7% YoY growth, supported by a 16% rise in analog watches, even as the smartwatches segment declined sharply by 53%. Premiumisation trends continued to drive higher ticket sizes. The division added 30 stores during the quarter, including Titan World, Fastrack, Helios and Helios Luxe outlets.

The eyewear business grew about 16% YoY, aided by strong demand for international brands across sunglasses, lenses and frames. The company continued to optimise its retail footprint by renovating 37 stores, closing 32 and adding 12 new outlets.

Among emerging businesses, fragrances grew around 30% YoY, driven by strong volume growth in Fastrack and Skinn. Womens bags recorded a sharp 47% growth, supported by store expansion and healthy demand across Irth and Fastrack. However, Taneira reported a marginal 1% decline in sales. During the quarter, Irth added six stores while Taneira shut one outlet.

On the international front, Titans North America business maintained strong momentum with around 50% YoY growth. Overall international operations, including Damas, surged approximately 156% YoY.

As of March 2026, Titans international presence included 149 stores in the GCC region, 12 stores in North America and one store in Singapore. The GCC network comprises 142 jewellery stores across Tanishq, Mia and Damas, along with seven Titan Eye+ stores.

Titan is India's leading lifestyle company. It has established leading positions in the jewellery, watches and eyecare categories. It has also diversified into wearables, indian dress wear and fragrances & fashion accessories.

The company reported 61% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore on a 40% increase in total income to Rs 24,592 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.