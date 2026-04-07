Titgarh Rail Systems soars after arm secures govt approval for shipyard expansion

Titagarh Rail Systems surged 10.40% to Rs 706 after the company's subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems, has received an in-principle approval from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for its brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal.

The Government of India has been actively promoting the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem through focused initiatives such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). In line with these national initiatives, the proposed expansion at Falta represents a significant step toward strengthening Indias shipbuilding and maritime manufacturing capabilities.

The total project cost for the brownfield expansion at Falta will be approximately Rs 610 crore. Under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, the Government will extend capital assistance of around Rs 129 crore towards eligible plant and machinery, subject to compliance with the applicable scheme guidelines.

The expansion will substantially enhance Titagarh Naval Systems infrastructure and technological capabilities, enabling the shipyard to cater to defence, commercial, and export-oriented shipbuilding requirements.

Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman & managing director, Titagarh Rail Systems, said: This in-principle approval under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme is a strong endorsement towards building a self-reliant and globally competitive maritime nation. We sincerely acknowledge the guidance and support of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in enabling this important milestone.

At Titagarh, we remain firmly committed to building a state-of-the-art shipyard in the state of West Bengal that will support the countrys defence indigenisation goals, contribute to national security, and cater to both domestic and global shipbuilding requirements. This is a significant step in our journey to contribute meaningfully to Indias maritime growth story.

Titagarh Rail Systems is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight waggons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export markets.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.