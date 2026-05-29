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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Tivoli Construction reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.070.07 0 OPM %-71.43-71.43 --157.14-200.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.06-0.02 -200 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 -0.06-0.04 -50

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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