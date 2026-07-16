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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TMC's Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha, deepening party's political turmoil

TMC's Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha, deepening party's political turmoil

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Koel Mallick resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, becoming the fourth member of the party to quit the Upper House in recent months.

Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi and submitted her resignation. She had been elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026, making her exit just months after taking oath.

Her resignation comes a day after senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra quit the party, adding to the political challenges facing the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the TMC before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The three leaders have since filed their nominations as BJP candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal.

 

According to reports, Mallick also met senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav after submitting her resignation, triggering speculation about a possible switch to the BJP. However, neither Mallick nor the BJP has made any official announcement regarding her future political plans.

With Mallick's exit, the Trinamool Congress' strength in the Rajya Sabha has reduced to nine members, further weakening the party's presence in the Upper House amid a series of recent defections.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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