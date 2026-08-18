TMF Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1080.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 16.03 crore

Net profit of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 1080.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.0321.047174.1795.961080.20-45.951080.11-46.041080.11-46.04

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