TMPV records robust sales growth of 56% in Aug'26
EV sales jump 94% to 16,549 units
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 67,753 units in the domestic and international markets in August 2026, compared to 43,315 units in August 2025, representing a robust growth of 56% year-on-year.
Total sales include domestic sales of 65,253 units (up 59% YoY) and international business of 2,500 units (up 8% YoY).
Total sales include EV sales of 16,549 units (up 94% YoY).
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST