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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TMPV to hike price of PVs from 01 July

TMPV to hike price of PVs from 01 July

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective 1 July 2026.

This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment.

The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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