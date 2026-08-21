TMPV to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000
Effective 01 September 2026
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that it will increase prices across its portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to Rs 25,000, effective 1st September 2026.
The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained. This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST