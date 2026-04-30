Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 22.88 croreNet profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 91.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.27% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 79.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.8817.16 33 79.3172.47 9 OPM %7.5613.58 -8.769.15 - PBDT0.971.44 -33 4.124.68 -12 PBT0.220.68 -68 1.081.72 -37 NP0.040.48 -92 0.631.32 -52
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST